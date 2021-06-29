No mask, no boarding – Mbalula urges public transport sector

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged the public transport sector not to allow people who are not wearing masks to board their vehicles.

Speaking at cabinet briefing on the regulations for the adjusted level 4 in Pretoria, Mbalula said it is critical for the public sector to comply in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19...