Music genius Prof Khumalo and his wife Rose remembered as perfect and caring duo

The choral community at large as well as family and friends celebrated the life of the late Prof Mzilikazi Khumalo and his wife Rose through music on Tuesday.

The memorial service of the two, who died last week two days apart from each other, took place on Tuesday afternoon virtually.

Khumalo, a celebrated choral composer, arranger and conductor, died on Tuesday last week at the age of 89 after a long struggle with sugar diabetes. His wife died on Thursday after a short illness. The two got married in January 1958 and will be buried tomorrow (June 30).The funeral proceedings will be broadcast live across all Joburg City Theatres’ YouTube pages from 9am to 11am.

Khumalo received many accolades and honours during his lifetime, including the Order of the Star for his outstanding achievements by former president Nelson Mandela in 1999, the Arts & Culture Trust Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and the M-Net Lifetime Award for fiction in 2007.

In the service, speakers, who comprised the choral community, praised Khumalo for his contribution to the growth of SA choral music. Speakers hailed the iconic choral composer for doing so much in uplifting, inspiring and developing others through his work as leading choral composer and adjudicator.

In between speakers, his compositions like Lala Ngokuthula, Mangificwa Ukufa, Kwadeda Ngendlale and Insizwa Endala were played to remind the masses of his amazing talent. Former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega was an MC and read messages from the public.