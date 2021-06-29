Joint security forces to police level 4 restrictions
The public should expect more coordinated law enforcement operations in the coming days to ensure compliance to the regulations of the adjusted level 4 lockdown.
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to an adjusted level 4 lockdown, which stopped the sale of alcohol, prohibited gatherings with the exception of funerals and banned leisure travel in and out of Gauteng...
