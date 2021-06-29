South Africa

Fuel price increase poised to punish motorists in July

By Motoring Reporter and AASA - 29 June 2021 - 14:41
Motorists will be paying more for all grades of fuel in July.
Users of all grades of fuel will pay more in July when the mineral resources and energy department officially adjusts the prices of fuels later this week.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"International petroleum prices have climbed throughout June. Even some marginal gains on the Rand have not been enough to counter the rise. On average, the Rand was positive against the US dollar during June, but the daily exchange rate has sagged alarmingly since mid-month, weakening from around R13.75 to the dollar to nearly R14.30," the AA said.

The association forecast that petrol looks set to increase by around 23c a litre, diesel by 38c and illuminating paraffin by 32c.

"This increase is going to be very difficult for those who use paraffin for cooking, lighting  and especially heating as SA heads into the heart of winter," said the AA.

The AA also notes that the Rand's weakening trend raised concerns about the fuel price trajectory in July.

"If the Rand continues to slide with oil on an upward trajectory, this could bring further bad news for South Africa's economy," the AA concludes.

