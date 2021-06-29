Bapedi royal battle looms as faction vows to challenge interdict

Another legal battle could play out in the Bapedi royal family as one of the factions vows to challenge a court order that prevented the coronation of its senior traditional leader at the weekend.

Another legal battle could play out in the Bapedi royal family as one of the factions vows to challenge a court order that prevented the coronation of its senior traditional leader at the weekend.



The Bapedi nation’s queen mother, Manyaku Thulare, successfully interdicted the coronation of Sekwati II Khutjo Sekhukhune as the senior traditional leader of Marota Mohlaletse traditional authority...