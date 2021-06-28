Phumzile Van Damme turns down 'invitation' to join ANC: 'Right now my focus is on SA'

Former DA shadow communications minister Phumzile Van Damme declined a social media user's request that she join the ANC and says she will not be joining any political party after terminating her membership with the official opposition.

Van Damme announced her decision to leave the party to work on her misinformation project, which requires her to be non-partisan. She said on Saturday the project is at an advanced stage and will be rolled out during the elections season.

“I have decided to terminate my DA membership. The misinformation monitoring and combating project we will be rolling out during election season requires that I be non-partisan. Our plans are at an advanced stage. SA first — always has been,” she tweeted.

On Sunday, Van Damme said she would keep a watchful eye on politicians and the information they spread during election time.