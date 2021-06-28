South Africa

IEC wants Wednesday's by-elections postponed after gatherings ban

28 June 2021 - 17:45
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
The IEC wants to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday. File photo.
The IEC wants to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Electoral Commission (IEC) will urgently approach the electoral court to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday in the wake of level 4 lockdown restrictions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night moved the country to lockdown alert level 4, as Covid-19 cases were spiralling and the third wave of infections wrecked havoc, particularly in Gauteng. The restrictions prohibit all gatherings (except funerals), including political gatherings — and threw the hosting of Wednesday's by-elections into turmoil.

The Electoral Commission said it took the decision to seek the court’s approval to postpone the by-elections at an emergency meeting on Monday called after Ramaphosa's announcement.

Wednesday’s votes were the final by-elections scheduled to be conducted ahead of the local government elections due in October this year. 

The IEC was to hold eight municipal ward by-elections across four provinces — the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape and the Western Cape — on Wednesday. The votes are set to be contested by 40 candidates from 14 political parties, as well as three independent candidates.

TimesLIVE

IEC says elections must be free and fair if they go ahead

The IEC has denied that it was hell-bent on holding the pending local government elections at all costs as it has been accused by those pushing for ...
News
6 hours ago

IEC not hell-bent on holding October elections at all costs: Sy Mamabolo

The Electoral Commission is 'not hell-bent' on holding local government elections in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, says chief electoral ...
News
3 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...