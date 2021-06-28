Durban police bust ‘fake’ doctor

A Durban homeopathy practitioner has been arrested for allegedly posing as a registered medical doctor.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the woman was arrested on Friday during an operation conducted in Rossburgh.

“Police were following up information regarding a suspect who allegedly misrepresented herself as a registered medical doctor. A 29-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fraud.”

Mbele said the woman was expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

“It is alleged that since 2020 the suspect misrepresented herself as a medical doctor while she was a homeopathy practitioner.

“She is accused of completing forms for professional driver’s permits and charging people a fee of R200. The suspect was operating from an office situated near the licensing office in Rossburgh.

“A case of fraud was opened at Bellair police and the docket was transferred to the provincial commercial crime investigation unit for investigation.”

