Police recover hijacked van carrying furniture worth R200,000

KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered a hijacked vehicle transporting furniture worth R200,000.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the vehicle was recovered in Durban on Friday.

“A multidisciplinary operation was conducted yesterday where the team was following up information about a vehicle that was hijacked while delivering a furniture at Umnini,” said Mbele.

“Yesterday, at 11.20am, a delivery van loaded with furniture was travelling along Umnini Road when it was hijacked by unknown men.

“The vehicle was tracked to Folweni. The team proceeded to a house where the vehicle was found and all the furniture was recovered.

“The total value of the furniture is R200,000. The team is still searching for the suspects who fled prior to police arriving at the house.”

