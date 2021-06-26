South Africa

Magistrate cruises through questions, skips one, and singing speedster walks

26 June 2021 - 14:12
A Free State magistrate who admitted driving at 164km/h has been acquitted of speeding because a magistrate forgot to ask him a question.
A Free State magistrate who admitted driving at 164km/h has been acquitted of speeding because a magistrate forgot to ask him a question.
Image: 123rf/LAY HONG KOH

A motorist who admitted speeding has walked away unpunished after a magistrate failed to ask him if the “speed measuring device was functioning properly” when he was caught.

The high court in Bloemfontein overturned Pieter du Plessis’ conviction and sentence on Friday.

Du Plessis pleaded guilty to “driving a motor vehicle in excess of the general speed limit” in a Free State magistrate's court. He was travelling at 164km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was sentenced to a R12,000 fine or two months' imprisonment of which R8,000 or one month was suspended for five years. His matter came before the high court on an “automatic review”.

The transcript of his hearing showed that the magistrate asked Du Plessis a number of questions, including why he was speeding.

The motorist responded: “To tell you the truth, me and my boy were coming from Klerksdorp, we were singing in the bakkie and I did not realise the speed, so I am guilty.”

16-year-old speedster arrested after allegedly clocking 200km/h after curfew

A teenage driver who allegedly took his brother's new Golf 7 for a spin at 200km/h, with five teenage passengers on board, has been arrested in Cape ...
News
1 month ago

In a ruling penned by judge Sylvia Daniso, the high court found that the magistrate did not exhaust his questions, which meant Du Plessis must be acquitted.

“It is clear from the transcript that no enquiry was made by the learned magistrate to establish whether the accused admits that at the time of the incident the speed measuring device was functioning properly, the calibration certificate was shown to him and that the officer who operated the device had been properly trained to do so,” Daniso said.

“In his prompt and comprehensive response to the query I addressed in that regard, the learned magistrate concedes that the questioning of the accused was not adequate.

“I’m of the view that on facts admitted by the accused it has not been established that the accused admitted all the elements of the offence to which he has pleaded guilty.

“The inadequacy in the questioning of the accused renders the proceedings to be not in accordance with justice and that they stand to be set aside.”

TimesLIVE

Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail

Phumlile Ncube, 36, who filmed himself driving at 308km/h on a highway in Midrand, has been released from custody on R1,000 bail.
News
1 year ago

Watch | Motorist clocks 308km/h on Joburg highway

A video of a motorist clocking more than 300km/h on a highway in Gauteng has shocked the country
News
1 year ago

Speedster bust doing 203km/h on N4 to Rustenburg

A 48-year-old man in a Golf 7 TSI was arrested by Gauteng traffic police on Saturday after being clocked travelling at 203km/h in a 120km/h zone on ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight