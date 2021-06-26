Magistrate cruises through questions, skips one, and singing speedster walks

A motorist who admitted speeding has walked away unpunished after a magistrate failed to ask him if the “speed measuring device was functioning properly” when he was caught.

The high court in Bloemfontein overturned Pieter du Plessis’ conviction and sentence on Friday.

Du Plessis pleaded guilty to “driving a motor vehicle in excess of the general speed limit” in a Free State magistrate's court. He was travelling at 164km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was sentenced to a R12,000 fine or two months' imprisonment of which R8,000 or one month was suspended for five years. His matter came before the high court on an “automatic review”.