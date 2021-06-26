BREAKING | Delta variant found in SA, third wave to be worse than second

South Africa's third wave of Covid-19 is on course to surpass the peak of the second wave after the arrival of a new variant of the infection, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Saturday.

The Delta variant, which has caused infections to rampage through India, has been detected in tests, said Prof Tulio D'Oliveira, a member of the ministerial advisory committee.

D'Oliveira told a briefing called after an emergency meeting of the national coronavirus command council that the Delta variant was now the dominant strain circulating in SA.