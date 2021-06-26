BREAKING | Delta variant found in SA, third wave to be worse than second
South Africa's third wave of Covid-19 is on course to surpass the peak of the second wave after the arrival of a new variant of the infection, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Saturday.
The Delta variant, which has caused infections to rampage through India, has been detected in tests, said Prof Tulio D'Oliveira, a member of the ministerial advisory committee.
D'Oliveira told a briefing called after an emergency meeting of the national coronavirus command council that the Delta variant was now the dominant strain circulating in SA.
The latest reproduction number of 1.3 meant SA's epidemic has now entered a phase of exponential growth, he said.
D'Oliveira said data on the spread of the delta variant was gathered from widespread sources in KwaZulu-Natal. Although data was awaited from Gauteng, it was believed the province's surging cases were due to the variant.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
