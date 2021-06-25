Eskom implements conditional 1.5% basic wage increase offer

Eskom has announced that it will implement a conditional 1.5% basic wage increase and changes to conditions of service offer with effect from July 1.

The power utility said it had made the decision after extensive engagements at the central bargaining forum since the start of wage talks in May.

“This decision has been formally communicated to the three recognised trade unions: the National Union of Mineworkers, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA and Solidarity.

“Eskom’s offer is dependent on the efficiencies and savings realised from reviewing certain elements of employee benefits where there are excesses,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha said Eskom had identified possible adjustments in the overtime, travel and transfer benefits, among others. He said these adjustments would also be implemented on July 1.