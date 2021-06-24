Object thrown from car started UCT fire, investigation concludes

The mountain fire that ravaged the University of Cape Town in April was probably caused by arsonists who threw or shot something out of a passing car.

That’s the conclusion of an investigative report made public on Thursday by South African National Parks.

CCTV camera footage showed a car moving slowly along the shoulder of a freeway immediately adjoining the area where smoke was first detected on the morning of April 18, the report said.

The car pulled away just minutes before the smoke was reported to response teams.