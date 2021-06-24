NPO workers running on empty as Covid-19 batters their mental health

Significant risk factors for elevated psychological morbidity included social stress and fewer workplace mental health resources.

The survey found that men reported greater psychological distress than women.

“This is a particularly interesting finding because epidemiologically, women tend to be at a greater risk of developing psychiatric diseases or higher levels of psychiatric morbidity, but here we see the opposite, that men are exhibiting worse mental health in this sample,” said Dr Andrew Wooyoung Kim, from the Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand.

“NPO workers faced considerable stress at work and home and consequently exhibited a range of symptoms of psychological distress, including insomnia, helplessness, excessive worrying, a disconnect from their work and family, cynicism and burnout. The overall incidence of psychological distress was particularly alarming in this sample.”

Nearly half of NPOs did offer some form of psychosocial support to their staff, yet many workers did not seek professional psychological assistance.

Clinical psychologist Dr Garret Barnwell said: “What this research shows is that there is a tremendous need. We know that mental healthcare services are lifesaving, so for people who are struggling, getting access early is really important.”