'My father was a music icon and visionary'

Diliza Khumalo said his father was ahead of his time in terms of composing music.

Diliza Khumalo, the son of the late father of choral music Prof Mzilikazi Khumalo, would want his father to be remembered as an icon and a visionary.



Khamalo, 89, died on Tuesday, just a day after celebrating his birthday, following a long illness. Diliza said his father was ahead of his time in terms of composing music. He said his father played a role in directing music to where it is now...