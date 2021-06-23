SIU granted order to freeze R22m in accounts linked to Digital Vibes

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a preservation order to freeze R22m held in bank and investment accounts linked to communications company Digital Vibes.

The SIU said the order was part of an investigation into allegations of unlawful or irregular procurement of Covid-19 communication services by the health department.

The order, granted by the Special Tribunal on June 17, prohibits Digital Vibes, Tahera Mather, Naadhira Mitha, Suhaila Mather, Suhaila Mather Consulting (Pty) Ltd, Amods Attorneys, WT Graphics and Designs (Pty) Ltd, and Strategeewhiz from dealing with the funds held in the bank and investment accounts in any manner.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said based on information presented by the SIU investigating team and information sourced via the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) between June 4 and 14, the FIC issued intervention directions to place a hold on about R22m derived from money paid to Digital Vibes by the health department.

“The SIU approached the Special Tribunal for a preservation order/interdict to freeze the accounts following an investigation into allegations of unlawful and/or irregular procurement of Covid-19 communication services by the department,” he said.