Samwu rejects facilitator’s proposal in municipal wage talks

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) on Wednesday formally rejected a wage proposal put together by a facilitator to end the deadlock with the employer in the local government sector.

The union had earlier this month received the facilitator’s proposal in the salary and wage talks for workers in the country’s 257 municipalities.

The proposal was presented to Samwu, the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the SA Local Government Association (Salga) after the parties failed to reach agreement during wage talks.

After receiving the proposal, Samwu last week accused the facilitator, Naledi Burwana-Bisiwe, of bias towards the employer.

The unions and Salga have until Wednesday to communicate to the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) whether they accept the facilitator’s proposal.