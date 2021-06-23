Ruling cuts Mduduzi’s reign at Shembe short

However, yesterday’s ruling means that he’d have to vacate the throne and be replaced by Vela’s brother Phila, who was appointed by the deceased.

Mduduzi Shembe, the son of late leader of the Ebuhleni Congregation of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Vimbeni Shembe), better known as Shembe church, will have to vacate his position in a few days in what is anticipated to be a showdown.



Mduduzi’s hold on the throne legally ended on Tuesday when the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg refused and dismissed to entertain his appeal from the previous Supreme Court of Appeals ruling which recognised the church’s constitution and his late father’s wishes for his cousin Vela to lead the church when he dies...