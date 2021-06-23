Judge orders joint interim board for Soweto TV

The high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday ruled that the two groups at the centre of the takeover of the station had not been properly constituted and therefore must work together to prepare for the appointment of a new board next month.

The high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday ruled that the two groups at the centre of the takeover of the station had not been properly constituted and therefore must work together to prepare for the appointment of a new board next month...