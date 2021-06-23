Ace Magashule declares he is ready to rumble

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says he is in good spirit ahead of the hearing of his court application to challenge his suspension and he is still prepared to engage the ANC.

Magashule’s court bid challenging his suspension by the ANC is set to be heard in the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday and Friday.

Speaking to ENCA in his hometown in Parys, Free State, Magashule said the decision to suspend him was political and that would be revealed in court.

He said since his suspension he had been in good health.

“I have been jumping like a tennis ball. I’m flying higher and higher today like an eagle. I’m in good spirit and high morale.

“I’m still prepared to engage the organization but I’m doing this in the light of the resolution of conference which people now want to overrule. There are about nine to 10 clauses in terms of fighting corruption and I will prove in court that this is political witch hunt,” Magashule said.

In May, the ANC’s national executive committee suspended Magashule after he failed to step aside from his position in line with the Nasrec conference resolution.

He has since challenged the decision of the ANC arguing that it was invalid, irrational and unconstitutional.

Magashule said there were ANC members in parliament and in the party’s structures who wanted to join him in his court bid but he discouraged them as it would have seemed as if he was mobilising people against the party.

He said his actions were not meant to divide the ANC but fight for his right as a member of the party.

“[In court] we’re going to clarify issues of some of the resolutions of conference. Where do you get that final clarity? Through the courts. [As the NEC] we had four or five legal opinions and nobody wants to take those legal opinions. What was the use of getting those legal opinions? How many people were charged before me after Nasrec conference.

“I am not defiant. I’m talking about the rights enshrined in the Constitution, the bill of rights which I fought for. The rights which are enshrined also in the ANC constitution. You are innocent until proven otherwise. What else should I do,” Magashule said.

He said he was not worried about reports that his conduct over the past months could get him expelled from the governing party.

Magashule said he did not encourage anyone to come to court to support him as the country is facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

When asked if he had been vaccinated, Magashule said: “I’m waiting for Sputnik.”