‘I think they stole my iPad’: Ramaphosa puzzled as gadget goes Awol

Moments before delivering an important announcement in Cape Town on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is a stickler for time, had a moment of panic when he could not locate his iPad.

His announcement that the National Ports Authority was now an independent subsidiary of Transnet was briefly delayed because he was unable to find the device which contained his speech, bringing comic relief into the room.

After being introduced to the podium by acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa said in jest: “I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.

“Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad please? They stole it.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa tweeted a clip of the confusion: