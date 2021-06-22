EMPD officer gunned down during shoot-out with 'illegal miners'

An Ekurhuleni metro police officer has been shot dead in a shoot-out with “illegal miners” in Germiston, police confirmed.

The incident happened in Primrose on Tuesday morning between 6am and 6.30am after officers received information about illegal mining in the area.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Kelebogile Thepa said when the officer and his colleagues arrived at the scene, the miners allegedly opened fire on them.

"[At that point] everyone took cover [and the officer] was shot while also taking cover,” she said.

Thepa confirmed that three suspects were arrested — one of whom was found to have a firearm.

She added that the three faced illegal mining and murder charges.

— This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE