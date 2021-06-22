Digging continues at KwaHlathi despite ‘diamonds’ turning out to be quartz crystals

MLULEKI MDLETSHE

Despite preliminary findings that the stones discovered at KwaHlathi, near Ladysmith, are not diamonds, locals continued their search on Monday.

It is understood about 200 people gathered at the KwaZulu-Natal site on Monday to continue digging for the stones.

In just over a week, thousands of people flocked to the site in the hope of striking it rich.

According to the provincial government, this posed a huge risk in terms of Covid-19 regulations and has also led to the degradation of the environment.

Last Tuesday, officials from the mineral resources and energy department accompanied by representatives of the Council for Geoscience and the SA Diamond & Precious Metals Regulator went to inspect the site.

Following the inspection and evaluation of the stones, economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay announced at a media briefing on Sunday that the stones were not diamonds.