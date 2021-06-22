Councils spent R1bn on consultants but numbers still don't add up: AG

South African municipalities spent R1bn on consultants in a single year, paying them to compile their financial statements for audit — but in some cases these statements were still not credible.

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has raised concerns about the use of consultants by municipalities who employ finance people without the requisite skills.

Maluleke told a meeting of parliament's standing committee on public accounts and the standing committee on the auditor-general that local government finances and accounting disciplines have continued to deteriorate.

She was briefing the committees on the municipal audit outcomes for the financial year that began in April 2019 and ended in March 2020.

“It’s never been more urgent for us to deal with the financial management disciplines in local government, such that the diminishing resources that are available can then be used in the most optimal way. Unfortunately, we are still seeing that these financial management disciplines are pretty weak across many municipalities,” she said.