ConCourt rules against Shembe church leader's son's 10-year battle to take over the reins
The apex court has finally put to rest the 10-year succession battle at the Ebuhleni Congregation of the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as Shembe, when it refused to entertain the appeal by the son of the late church leader.
In her judgment on Tuesday at the Constitutional Court, justice Leona Theron said the decision of Nkosi Mduduzi Shembe, son of the church leader Vimbeni Shembe, to challenge the previous ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal was an academic exercise that should not be entertained...
