Contractors at the mercy of government and conmen

Late payments, demands for protection fees lead to abandoned projects

Delays in the payment of contractors involved in the construction of government housing projects are a major cause of stalling such projects, according to the Black Business Council.



Gregory Mofokeng, CEO of the BBC’s Built Environment unit, told Sowetan that housing construction has less hurdles and is easier than building a mall, a hospital or a 50-storey building...