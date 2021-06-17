State capture inquiry moves to extend its lifespan, again

Dear SA taxpayer, your bankrolling of the state capture inquiry may not be about to end.

This after the inquiry's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said on Thursday he is applying to the high court for a three-month extension from July to September.

This is about the fourth extension of its lifespan that the commission has applied for and flies in the face of finance minister Tito Mboweni, who had vowed there was no more money to fund the probe after its previous extension.

The costs of running the commission now stand at about R1bn — including paying exorbitant fees to evidence leaders and investigators, and other administrative costs.

According to Zondo, the extension is necessary as he is determined to do a thorough job.