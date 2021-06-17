'It is unacceptable': judge rebukes municipality over landfill fiasco

The Msunduzi municipality has been found to be in breach of a myriad of environmental laws, its waste management licence and constitutional duties to residents of Pietermaritzburg through its “abject failure” to properly run the New England Road landfill site.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Rishi Seegobin has put it on terms to get its act in order and file an action plan within one month, spelling out what it is doing about it and, after that, to report back every 30 days on remedial steps.

The application was launched by the SA Human Rights Commission, after an investigation into the deterioration of the site, prompted by several fires which engulfed Pietermaritzburg in thick smoke and a “desperate cry for help” from residents.

It was seeking an order against the municipality regarding its alleged violation of the terms of its waste management licence, failure to comply with compliance notices issued by the provincial government and its “blatant failure” to comply with its constitutional duties and relevant environmental legislation.

The judge said the site was supposed to be used for the disposal of general waste only, including domestic, inert and garden waste and it also served the uMgungundlovu district municipality.