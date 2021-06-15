South Africa

Taxi feud: One dead, nine arrested in Fordsburg

By TimesLIVE - 15 June 2021 - 09:17
Nine people were arrested following a fatal shooting in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon during which five patrol cars from one taxi association were damaged.

Three firearms, which will be taken for ballistic testing to establish whether they may have been used in the commission of other crimes, were seized.

“The suspects will be charged with murder and possession of unlicensed firearms. They will further be profiled to determine if they are linked to other crimes, especially taxi-violence related crimes,” said Capt Kay Makhubele.

