SA firms with permits to export arms to Saudi Arabia and UAE to be named

A court on Tuesday ordered the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) to provide a list of South African arms companies that have permits to export arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — the first step in a longer court battle to stop the export of weapons to countries that NGOs say are fuelling the devastating conflict in Yemen.

The Southern African Human Rights Litigation Centre (SALC) and Open Secrets, a non-profit organisation investigating economic crime, said in their court papers that the war in Yemen has been described as the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis”. Yet SA has, since 2016, exported more than 20% of its arms to countries involved — in breach of the law and the constitution.

The UN's Group of Experts on Yemen has called for a complete halt on the transfer of arms to all the parties involved in the Yemen conflict, the organisations said. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Evidence has now emerged that South African made weapons have been found at the scenes of civilian attacks in Yemen. Even though SA has not exported arms to Yemen since 2010, “it is reasonable to assume that these arms form part of the exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE”, SALC’s Anneke Meerkotter said in an affidavit.