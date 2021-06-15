President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Tuesday night

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Tuesday night, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told TimesLIVE.

The address comes amid calls for tighter restrictions and lockdown measures in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with Gauteng at the forefront of the country’s surging third wave of Covid-19 infections.

“There is a family meeting this evening,” Ntshavheni said via text message.

Shortly after the message, the presidency confirmed Ramaphosa would speak at 8pm “on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“As SA rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ramaphosa chaired meetings of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s coordinating council and the cabinet.