Gauteng DA wants the provincialisation of ambulances halted amid Covid-19 third wave fears

The DA's Jack Bloom has lamented the provincialisation of ambulances in Gauteng, saying it has a negative impact on residents who are complaining about poor service delivery. He called for the move to be halted amid a rise in Covid-19 infections.

The DA Gauteng shadow MEC said he is inundated with calls from residents “who have called an ambulance that does not arrive in good time”.

Bloom said there are 40 fewer ambulances operating after the Gauteng health department “botched its takeover of all ambulance services in the province”.