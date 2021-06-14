Umhlanga high rise evacuated as fire engulfs balcony of tycoon's penthouse

Scores of residents at the plush Pearl Sky apartment building in Umhlanga were evacuated during the early hours of Monday morning after a fire broke out on the balcony of the penthouse owned by a renowned Durban businessman.

eThekwini fire and rescue divisional commander Jay Kanniappen told TimesLIVE that the fire had broken out around the pool and jacuzzi area of the penthouse on the 32nd floor of the building.

Kanniappen said residents from 30 floors below had to be evacuated.

“There were occupants in the penthouse. But the fire did not affect the interior, rather the wooden deck outside,” he said.