IEC's Sy Mamabolo on implications of any election delay, measures in place

Moseneke had been appointed to lead an independent panel to assess whether the elections should go ahead as scheduled in October. Mamabolo rejected insinuations from certain political quarters that Moseneke's appointment is a ploy to create a legal excuse not to hold the municipal polls.

Moseneke was appointed by the IEC last month to assess if it was possible to hold free and fair elections under the current lockdown restrictions, which would include consultations with multiple stakeholders such as health authorities, disaster management agencies and political parties. This was in response to calls by several political parties for the elections to be postponed.

While Moseneke proceeds with his work, Mamabolo said the electoral body had contingency plans in place should a postponement be recommended.

“From a technical perspective, we will be able to deliver an election consecrated in the constitution. We will have voting stations and logistics ready and we will train our staff,” he said.

Mamabolo said there was no basis to suggest anything sinister behind their decision to enlist Moseneke's expertise, who co-managed the country's first democratic elections in 1994 as IEC deputy chairperson.

“So, there is no hidden hand, so to speak. This is an objective and dispassionate process for the benefit of electoral democracy.”

Mamabolo said should there be a need to extend the soon to expire five-year term of current municipal councils, the period would not be longer than a year.

“Because it’s an extraordinary remedy, it has to be for as short a period as is reasonably possible, so you cannot be talking about eight months, one year or two years. Maybe two or three months but not something in the order or years or double digit months because you are inevitably extending the term of office of a government whose term has come to an end and that is unconstitutional.”