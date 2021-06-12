Pre-paid electricity ‘fraud ring’ appears in Gauteng court

Members of a prepaid electricity “ghost vending ring” appeared in a Gauteng court on Friday charged with fraud and theft.

The six defendants who appeared in the Fochville magistrate’s court — Sibusiso Migal, 33; Sipho Mdlalose, 38; Phindile Mdlalose, 28; Donald Rammusi, 32; Magala Mohapi, 42; and Victor Mdlalose, 67 — are allegedly part of a “criminal network responsible for large-scale prepaid electricity fraud and theft”.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said a “multidisciplinary team” arrested the group in Gauteng on Wednesday.