South Africa

Municipal cashier and house buyer in court for ‘trying to quash R100,000 rates debt’

12 June 2021 - 11:35
A Buffalo City cashier and a house buyer have been arrested for allegedly trying illegally to clear a R100,000 rates debt.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A Buffalo City municipality cashier and a house buyer have been hauled to court for allegedly trying to manipulate the council system to clear a R100,000 rates debt.  

Cashier Xolelwa Mbusi, 44, and Daluxolo Ndwangu, 49, appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on corruption charges on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yoliswa Mgolodela said investigations revealed Ndwangu bought a house in Mdantsane in 2018. When he discovered a R100,000 rates debt, he approached the municipal offices to negotiate a payment arrangement.

“It is further alleged that during the enquiry, Xolelwa Mbusi informed Ndwangu that the account was handed over to the lawyers but she could assist with clearing the account on the system provided Ndwangu paid her an amount of R50,000,” said Mgolodela.

“It is said that the duo went to the nearest Capitec Bank branch for Ndwangu to transfer the money into Mbusi’s bank account.

“It is reported that after some time Ndwangu realised that the account had not been cleared by the official as agreed upon but instead the debt was escalating. 

“Ndwangu is said to have contacted Mbusi, who failed to co-operate and at a later stage ended up being unreachable.”

Ndwangu then approached the Hawks. “[He] lodged a complaint with the East London serious corruption investigation team,” said Mgolodela.

“On finalisation of the investigations, warrants of arrests were issued for both the alleged corruptor and corruptee, hence their arrest on June 10.

“The duo made their appearance at Mdantsane magistrate’s court immediately after the arrest where they got released on R2,000 bail each and the matter is remanded to August 18.”     

TimesLIVE

