TVET college student Ramabulana stabbed 90 times before and after being raped

Gruesome details of the death of the late TVET college student Precious Ramabulana, 21, emerged in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane today where Aubrey Manaka stands accused of her murder.

Ramabulana was stabbed 90 times and raped while bleeding.

Prosecutor Trot Mphahlele said the postmortem revealed that Ramabulana had 90 incisions from stab wounds by a knife.

When cross-examined by judge Francis Kganyago, Manaka, 29, revealed in court that he stabbed Ramabulana before and after raping her.

"I can't remember how many times I stabbed her but it was several. I stabbed her to overpower her, and I then raped her," he said.

Manaka said after raping Ramabulana he stabbed her to death because he was afraid she would identify him.

"I stabbed [her] to death because I feared she would recognise and report me to the police," he said.