Dozen 'property hijack' suspects arrested in Johannesburg city centre

By TimesLIVE - 10 June 2021 - 11:24
Seven men and five women were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning at a hijacked property in the Johannesburg city centre. File image.
Seven men and five women were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning at a hijacked property at Fairview, in Johannesburg's city centre.

They are expected to appear in the Jeppestown magistrate's court on Thursday, charged with trespassing and contempt of court, the city said in a statement.

The property was recently hijacked by a number of people who forcefully took occupation.

The owners approached the high court and were granted an eviction order. This was to be executed on May 18. Said the city: “Security personnel were hired to guard the property. However, the suspects attacked the security personnel and forcefully moved back into the property later that day.”

Jeppestown police and the city’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) then opened an investigation.

“A sting operation was then conducted in the early hours of this morning by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) undercover unit working together with GFIS.

“The city is committed to ensuring that it stops the rot [in the CBD to] make it a prosperous and inclusive place for our people to live, work and play.”

