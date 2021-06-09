Three dead, six injured in petrol station shooting in Orkney

A drive-by shooting at a petrol station in Orkney claimed the lives of three people and left six others injured, North West police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening, said Capt Sam Tselanyane.

“It is alleged that on Monday June 7 about 7.10pm while on duty at the Community Service Centre (CSC), members heard gun shots not far from the police station and moments thereafter, a man who was profusely bleeding entered the CSC armed with a pistol.

“The victim told members that he was shot at the Engen garage at the corner of Shakespeare and Flecker roads in Orkney,” Tselanyane said.

Police rushed to the garage, where they were met with another bloody scene.