FNB to help elderly register for Covid-19 vaccinations online
First National Bank (FNB) has announced it will help its elderly customers register for vaccines on government’s electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).
The initiative is in response to Business for SA’s (B4SA) appeal for businesses to assist government’s vaccination efforts to curb Covid-19.
The bank’s points of presence CEO Lee-Anne van Zyl said qualifying customers 60 and older who want to register on the EVDS and need help to do so can be assisted at any FNB branch nationwide.
She said those who qualify will be helped to register through the bank’s digital zones and mobile devices usually used for banking services.
Customers are urged to bring their ID and proof of address for registration assistance.
“As a corporate citizen, we have a responsibility to help efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Van Zyl said.
“While vaccination remains a voluntary choice, we believe vaccination coupled with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols is key to minimising the impact of this pandemic. We urge our elderly customers who choose to register via an FNB branch to wear a mask and follow safety protocols.”
FNB is the latest company to help government with its vaccination efforts.
Last week pharmaceutical retailer Clicks said it would expand its vaccination programme and prioritise areas which don’t have easy access to other vaccination sites.
The retailer said it plans to add 240 vaccination sites in the next two to three weeks. A further 40 to 50 sites would be added each week after that, depending on demand and vaccine availability.
It said it aims to have more than 600 vaccination sites with the capacity to vaccinate 30,100 people per day.
“The fundamentals are all in place and the target of administering 50 vaccinations a day per site is manageable. Our objective is to have 602 registered vaccination sites,” said Vikash Singh, managing executive at Clicks.
“Stores situated in areas which don’t have easy access to other vaccination sites will be prioritised. Once all 602 sites are operational, Clicks will have the capacity to vaccinate 30,100 people per day, six days a week.”
