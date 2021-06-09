Durban couple consent to court order for permanent removal of three-legged cat from their care

A Westville, Durban, couple under suspicion of mistreating two kittens have consented to a final court order permanently removing the one surviving kitten — which recently had its leg amputated — from their care.

The couple also agreed to donate R10,000 to Kitty Care, the organisation which initially handled the adoption of Atlas and Hyperion in December.

Last month Kitty Care launched an urgent high court application, securing an order for the immediate removal of Atlas after the death, under mysterious circumstances, of Hyperion.

When the matter returned to court this week, judge Rashid Vahed said he was very disturbed by the allegations in the papers and thanked Kitty Action, attorney Mark Leathers and advocate Andre Stokes for intervening.

The initial removal order was granted by judge Khozi Hadebe and was acted by the sheriff, accompanied by a representative of the kitten welfare organisation.

It is believed the couple resisted handing over the cat, but did so after consulting an attorney.