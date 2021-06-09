ANC staff to toyi-toyi over failure to pay salaries on time

ANC staff are due to embark on a nationwide picket next week over the governing party’s failure to pay salaries on time.

This comes after ANC employees informed their bosses at the party’s national head office, Luthuli House, of the planned strike next Tuesday to voice their unhappiness about the late payments of salaries.

By Saturday, June 5, ANC staffers had not received their salaries.

The Sunday Times previously reported that Luthuli House was in financial ruin, with mounting debts to SA Revenue Service (Sars) and non-payment of benefits to their provident and pension funds.

The newspaper reported last month that the ANC owed Sars at least R80m in PAYE deductions it had not passed on to the tax collector.

The party was also in arrears by at least 28 months — about R140m — on its provident fund. All of these were, however, deducted from salaries, according to staffers.