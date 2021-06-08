South Africa

Rasethe’s perseverance offers a ray of hope for young women

08 June 2021 - 15:52

Rosina Rasethe from Mamaile, Limpopo, almost gave up on school when she fell pregnant at the age of 15.

But the encouraging words of her younger brother ensured that despite the hardships she faced she studied towards her dream of becoming a social worker after working years as a G4S security guard...

