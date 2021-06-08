'Makhoa may have been killed for being honest'
MEC blames house invasion syndicates
Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile believes that housing official Teboho Makhoa, who was killed in a hail of bullets at the weekend, could have been murdered for doing his work.
Maile made the startling claims during a visit to Makhoa’s home in Spruitview, where he was accompanied by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina...
