'Makhoa may have been killed for being honest'

MEC blames house invasion syndicates

Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile believes that housing official Teboho Makhoa, who was killed in a hail of bullets at the weekend, could have been murdered for doing his work.



Maile made the startling claims during a visit to Makhoa’s home in Spruitview, where he was accompanied by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina...