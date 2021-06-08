FW de Klerk is battling cancer, but able to work

Former president FW de Klerk is working despite receiving treatment for cancer, his foundation said on Tuesday.

The update on his health was provided after reports overnight that De Klerk’s health “is deteriorating”.

This is not so, said the foundation.

“There has been no discernible deterioration in his health since he was diagnosed in March with mesothelioma — a cancer that affects the lining of the lungs. He is now considering the continuation of the course of immunotherapy that he has been following for the past two months.”

De Klerk attended a meeting of the FW de Klerk Foundation Board on Monday — “and comes into his office three or four times a week”, said the foundation.

“He and his wife, Elita, hope to travel to Greece for a holiday as soon as Covid regulations permit.”

