Fight for control of Soweto TV directors’ board goes to court

Interdict sought to stop ‘fraudulent ’ takeover

The battle for the control of Soweto TV has taken another twist, with a fraud case opened and court interdict obtained to stop an alleged fraudulent takeover of the community station.



At the centre of the renewed feud is a group of people who allegedly sought to remove the station’s interim board led by Spencer Malongete and radio personality Thabo “T-bo Touch” Molefe as directors...