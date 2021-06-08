Fight for control of Soweto TV directors’ board goes to court
Interdict sought to stop ‘fraudulent ’ takeover
The battle for the control of Soweto TV has taken another twist, with a fraud case opened and court interdict obtained to stop an alleged fraudulent takeover of the community station.
At the centre of the renewed feud is a group of people who allegedly sought to remove the station’s interim board led by Spencer Malongete and radio personality Thabo “T-bo Touch” Molefe as directors...
