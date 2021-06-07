Officers help mom give birth to baby girl at Limpopo police station
Two police officers have helped a pregnant woman to deliver a bouncing baby girl inside a Limpopo police station.
Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the SAPS members in Roedtan outside Modimolle, Sgt Nkang Mogoru and Const Solomon Mnisi, successfully managed to assist a woman deliver the baby girl on Sunday. ..
