NSFAS turns down more than 140k TVET and varsity students for funding

More than 140,000 university and TVET college students have had their applications for this academic year rejected by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).



Of the 146,524 applicants, 93,532 of those rejected were from TVET colleges while 52,992 were university students, minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande said in a press release sent out on Monday morning...