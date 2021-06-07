South Africa

KZN man bludgeoned to death after being accused of witchcraft

07 June 2021 - 12:56
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in KZN for the murder of an elderly man who he and his friends accused of being involved in witchcraft. Stock photo.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in KZN for the murder of an elderly man who he and his friends accused of being involved in witchcraft. Stock photo.
Image: IGOR STEVANOVIC/123RF

A 58-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man was beaten to death on Saturday, allegedly by a group of youngsters who accused him of witchcraft.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a 20-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Ladysmith magistrate's court on Monday.

“It is alleged that the suspect and his friends were coming from a local tavern at Steadville area in Ladysmith when they spotted the 58-year-old man roaming around their yard.”

Mbele said the youngsters assaulted him because they believed he was either involved in witchcraft or was a thief.

“The suspects further dragged the victim out of the premises, dropped him on the road, where he was found by a passer-by who informed the police. The victim sustained multiple head injuries.

“A murder case was opened at Ladysmith police station. The detectives worked around the clock trying to locate the suspects, who were in hiding.

“The police managed to arrest a 20-year-old man yesterday in the Steadville area. The other suspects are still being sought by the police,” said Mbele.

TimesLIVE

Former policeman stabs girlfriend and then leads cops to bloody scene

A former Mpumalanga police officer is set to appear in the Standerton magistrate’s court on Monday after he handed himself over to police and ...
News
7 hours ago

Baby's murder highlights dangers children face from their own parents

The arrest of a Limpopo mother accused of killing her 11-month-old baby on the first day of child protection week has brought into sharp focus the ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...