Four suspected members of gang 'terrorising' Pietermaritzburg community arrested

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested four suspected members of a gang terrorising residents of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

The suspects were arrested in an intelligence-driven operation conducted on Sunday morning.

The four men are linked to a string of murder cases committed in the Pietermaritzburg, Imbali, Richmond and Bergville areas as well as cases of robbery, rape and assault with the purpose to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a police team attempting to trace the gang members received information on their whereabouts.

The team went to a lodge situated on Woodhouse Road, not far from where seven suspects were killed last week.